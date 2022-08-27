Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a news conference after an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 26,…
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a news conference after an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a news conference after an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 26,…
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a news conference after an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)