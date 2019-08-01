Shaq’s summer of giving back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC ) — Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is known to be one of the loudest and most boisterous guys in the locker room. However, he does have a softer side.

An 11 year old girl was fatally shot in a city near Lawson’s hometown in South Carolina.

Wanting to help, Lawson reached out to the victim’s mother and paid for funeral expenses.

“That story really touched my heart like it was my sister,” Lawson said. “I wanted to impact some way.”

After hearing the story, his 13 year old sister was the first thing that came to his mind.

“The little girl was about my sisters age,” Lawson said. “I just know how our community is. It’s a rough area where I’m from.”

Since being a first round draft pick by the Bills in 2016, Lawson has also given back to his new home in Buffalo.

“They gave me my opportunity to live out my dream and play on a National Football team so this will always be part of my family,” Lawson said.

Whether the family at home or the new family in Buffalo, Lawson always is trying to give back.