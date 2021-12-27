Singletary’s second straight solid game adds to Bills offense

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – No doubt guys like Isaiah McKenzie and the entire Bills offensive line deserve credit for their performances in Sunday’s 33-21 win for the Bills over the Patriots. Running back Devin Singletary also performed when needed on offense to give that extra dimension the team’s looked for this season.

His final numbers don’t jump out on paper. He finished with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown, and had 39 receiving yards as well. While the numbers aren’t overwhelming, it’s the way he helped the rest of the team with solid runs and the fight he had on each carry that helped the rest of the offense.

“I can’t say it enough how reliable he is,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “He is smart. If you watch him on any given play, whether he gets the ball or not, he is around the ball. He is helping the pile, he is following the ball in case someone fumbles. He just does everything the right way. He is everything you want in a running back.”

Singletary got involved in the offense early. On the first play from scrimmage, Allen found Singletary out of the backfield for what turned into an 11-yard gain.

“My mind goes to that first series play, he catches it in the flat 2 yards down the field and he turns it into a first down, allows us to skip a first down,” Allen said.

“Josh dumped it off to me early,” Singletary said. “The first guy got there pretty quick. My mindset was just get my pads down as much as I can and it turned into a decent gain.”

It was the first of several plays that, while not flashy, were enough to keep the offense going. Early success led to consistent success for the running back.

“It helps,” Singletary said. “We got started early, was able to get going, shoot we got the W so it definitely helped getting started early.”

It’s the second straight solid performance for Singletary. He had a season-high 86 rushing yards and a TD last week against the Panthers. If he can continue stacking games like this, it could be a big help for the Bills going forward.

“…when you have someone that you can rely on him that much, I’ve got so much faith in him and so happy that he’s shining,” Allen said.

The Bills move to 9-6 on the season and face the Atlanta Falcons at home next Sunday at 1 p.m.