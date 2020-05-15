1  of  3
Some Bills rookies getting a chance to work with QB Josh Allen in California

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Rookie workouts! Unofficially of course.

Zack Moss and Gabe Davis, just to name a few, got in some throws with Bills QB Josh Allen.

It’s an advantage for some of the newest members of the Bills offense to work on timing with Josh Allen while social distancing.

Bills Rookie Receiver Gabe Davis talks about how Josh Allen, Zack Moss, Matt Barkley, and Isaiah McKenzie got together for some workouts on the West Coast.

Bills Rookie Running back Zack Moss also spoke about working out with Allen this week in California.

Video provided by EBA Production Twitter:  @John_aguero17  Instagram:  @eba_sports

