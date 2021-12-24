Spencer Brown fined $5k for drinking fan’s beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Spencer Brown drank his beer last week in celebration of a Stefon Diggs touchdown, Bills fan Rich Donohue told News 4, “You can’t put a price tag on that.” Well, maybe not for Donohue, but the NFL did put a price tag on it for Brown, fining him $5,000 for the celebration.

“You can’t put a price tag on that. It was just a beer. I can always get more beer.”@news4buffalo photog @Hope_Winter and I talked with Bills fan Rich Donohue who handed his beer to @BuffaloBills Spencer Brown 😎



Hear about his experience at 10&11



(Video from Brianna Bromley) pic.twitter.com/I43RjthFxF — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) December 21, 2021

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Bills offensive lineman was fined Friday for use of of a prop.

Brown returned Donohue’s favor earlier this week by dropping off several cases at his work, and later tweeted it turned out to be the most expensive Bud Light of his life. Brown seemed to take the fine in stride, as he laughed it off in the tweet along with a photo of the moment.

William Burke, one of the Bills fans who was recently honored at the Musial Awards for his work in Bills Mafia’s efforts in donating to Lamar Jackson’s charity last year, didn’t hesitate to donate for Brown, either. He tweeted out a link to a charity Brown reportedly told him was the charity of his choice.

On behalf of #BillsMafia and @TooTallo_o getting fined for having fun 🙄 Spencer told me that his charity of choice is Mission 22.



Lets get it going: https://t.co/ifOkT002ij



Donate what you can GO BILLS! ❤️💙 — William Burke (@LetsGoBuffalo24) December 24, 2021

Brown’s chosen charity is Mission 22, which offers treatment for returning veterans and combats veteran suicide. Brown thanked Bills Mafia, tweeting three folded hands emojis in response to the donations.