PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veterans Lorenzo Alexander and Mitch Morse were given maintenance days on Sunday as Bills training camp worked into the weekend.

That gave the offensive line a different look, as Spencer Long was snapping the ball with the first team. Jon Feliciano was alongside Long at right guard. The two had swapped time with the 1’s at RG. Dion Dawkins, Quinton Spain and Cody Ford remained first-team fixtures.