Still waiting to see if Josh Allen will play in Bills second preseason game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs off the field after the coin toss against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – We still don’t know if Josh Allen will play in the Bills second preseason game and neither does he.

“Still waiting to find out,” Allen said after practice on Monday.

Allen sat out of their preseason opener Friday against the Lions as well as most of the Bills starters did. And regardless of his status on the team, Allen said there still is value in playing before week one.

“I think really just your body like the soreness you feel after a game especially game one it’s so different than practice. Whether u take one hit or 100 hits you wake up that next morning and you’re like alright I haven’t felt like that in a while. And eventually throughout the season you get used to it and you know what to expect but it kind of jumps on you after that first game,” Allen explained.

And even though these games obviously don’t count, Allen still treats it like a regular season game.

“If and when I do play in the preseason it’s not gonna change. Just trying to make the right decisions, getting the ball out and let our play makers make plays and that’s really what it comes down to.”

The Bills take on the Bears on Saturday where backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky will make his return to Chicago to face his old team, the one that drafted him second overall in 2017. His role is obviously much different in Buffalo as Allen’s back up but Trubisky’s experience in the league is proving valuable.

“I think he’s started 50 plus games in the league so he’s seen so many different things. Obviously being in the division that he was in he faced some really good defenses and obviously we’re playing those defenses in the preseason but just having that knowledge of those d coordinators and being able to pass along different types of tidbits of information it’s been very useful and I’m excited when the season starts because it’s gonna be extremely helpful,” Allen explained.

The injury bug has hit a few players lately including Stefon Diggs who’s dealing with a knee injury. Emmanuel Sanders has also been in and out of practice with a foot injury but that’s given Allen time to work with some of the other receivers he wouldn’t normally get as much time with.

“Getting some reps with these other guys and just seeing what they can do, feeling their body language, throwing different types of balls to them and just figuring out what best suits their game so it’s been good to kind of get those reps and hopefully we can continue that,” Allen said.

Speaking of guys missing time, left tackle Dion Dawkins was activated off the Covid list last Thursday after starting training camp on it. But he’s with the team again and working his way back after missing so much time.

“It’s been good. It was fun out there today see him moving around, I know he’s getting back in the swing of things and just trying to get his body right. It took a toll on him but he’s good now and he’s out here. He was very focused today, I saw that out of him,” Allen said.

“That was a good sign, obviously him coming out here and understanding his job and getting the work. I freaking love that guy so it’s awesome to have him back out.”