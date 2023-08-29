BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There weren’t many surprises for the Bills on NFL cutdown day but there are a few things that stood out when the cuts came out. Here are some thoughts on who the Bills released, what moves were made, and the initial 53-man roster:



Von Miller to PUP

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see Von Miller make his return as the Bills placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List to start the season which means he’ll miss at least the first four games of the season. During that time he can’t even practice. Miller is eligible to return leading up to the Bills’ week five game in London against Jacksonville. But given the travel and unique of that week, I also wouldn’t be surprised if he waited to make his debut the week after when the Bills host the Giants on Sunday night football on October 15th. Von is still working his way back after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last year.



Boogie Basham traded

For the second straight year, the Bills have traded a second-round pick still on their rookie contract as the team is moving on from defensive end Boogie Basham. The Bills traded him and a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2025. Remember last year they dealt Cody Ford to Arizona at this time a year ago. The Bills were hoping Basham could take that next step in year three and show he could consistently make those impact plays. Instead, he was the odd man out as other guys like A.J. Epenesa beat Basham out this summer. It’s no surprise Giants general manager Joe Schoen was interested given his familiarity with Boogie as well as head coach Brian Daboll having seen what he can do up close and in person too.



Bills cut a pair of veteran offensive linemen

There were a couple of notable names in the Bills offensive line cuts as they released offensive tackle David Quessenberry and guard Ike Boettger. The Bills re-signed both to one-year deals in March. When it comes to tackle, Ryan Van Demark had an impressive camp to beat out a guy like Quessenberry for that swing tackle spot. As for their interior O-line, they invested in that spot by drafting O’Cyrus Torrence in the second-round, who looks like he’ll be their starting right guard come week one, and signed Connor McGovern to their biggest free agent contract this year. Plus they also signed David Edwards who has been filling in at left guard while McGovern recovers from what appears to be a right knee injury he suffered leading up to their final preseason game against Chicago. All of that led to cutting Quessenberry and Boettger.

Damar Hamlin’s comeback continues

Less than eight months ago, it was unknown if Damar Hamlin would make a full recovery and live a normal life, let alone return to playing football with no limitations. But here we are on August 29 and Damar not only is back but made the Bills initial 53-man roster on cutdown day as his remarkable journey continues. Expect Hamlin to continue contributing on special teams while serving as the team’s fourth safety behind Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Taylor Rapp.

Reid Ferguson will be back

Some people might remember this has happened in the past, if you don’t let me explain. If you’re scratching your head wondering why veteran long-snapper Reid Ferguson is on the cut list, here’s why. There are a few guys who could be going on injured reserve, like linebacker Baylon Spector, so when that happens Ferguson will quickly be placed back on the active roster. It’s just a paper transaction, a temporary move until those guys go on IR. Linebacker A.J. Klein might be another player back when someone goes on injured reserve.