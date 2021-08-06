Teammates, former Bills react to Josh Allen extension

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles during practice at NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen’s contract extension drew a ton of reaction on social media from teammates and former teammates alike. His six-year, $250 million extension turned heads as he became one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who played with Allen during the QB’s rookie season, playfully joked with his former quarterback on Twitter.

@JoshAllenQB u owe me dinner 😂😂😂congrats bro — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) August 6, 2021

Former quarterback Jim Kelly took to Instagram to share his congratulations to Josh Allen.

Kelly said “You earned this contract as well as the respect from your team and the community and of course Bills Mafia!”

Then of course his current teammates had plenty to say as well. Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox, Cole Beasley and others shared their congratulations to the QB.