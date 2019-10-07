Tennessee charity benefits from Twitter poll about Buffalo Bills fans

Who has the better fan base? Buffalo Bills or Tennessee Titans? That’s the $18,000 question that was on social media and an out of town charity benefited from Bills fans losing that bet.

It all started with a Twitter poll a few months back. The poll was about which football team had the best fan base.

Shelby Waddle, the wife of La-Adrian Waddle, who is the offensive tackle for the Bills said, Bills fans were in the final four. They were up against the Tennessee Titans fans.

Buffalo Fans lost, but she says they cheated.

“I want to say, it was like an hour before, they mysteriously get like, something like a few thousand votes, 40 thousand or something crazy,” she said. “And I’m like, that’s sketchy, like that’s not real. And, so it did come out that they had cheated. And so, we kind of thought, what better way to prove that we’re a better fan base than to choose a charity in their won city.”

The charity they chose was the Nashville Children’s Alliance they were presented with the check on Friday.