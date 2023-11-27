The football game that went deep into an incessantly rainy Philadelphia evening on Sunday was a heavyweight fight.

That was superstars trading haymakers. That was the best in the game playing every bit up to their reputation. Pretty fun for a regular season bout.

Less fun for me because I spent the nearly four hours on the business end of Mother Nature’s car wash. I’ve been on the sideline for wetter NFL games. But not many.

Less fun (likely) for you because the Bills came out on the short end, yet again, of a game decided by less than one score.

That’s now seven of the last eight for Buffalo with a margin of six points or less and the Bills have only won two. For the year, they are 2-6 in one score games. For every Taron Johnson defended last play pass against the Giants this year, there are three others where the Bills are the team falling flat late.

This particular defeat is one that most fans could live with in a vacuum. The Eagles are the best team in the NFL at 10-1. They have elite players all over both sides of the ball. Buffalo punched and counter punched with this team for all 70 minutes.

Josh Allen was absolutely ridiculous. He had the superstar game turned up to 11. Jalen Hurts had an outstanding performance and was the hero of another win for the team with the NFL’s best record. And Allen outplayed him by mile. That’s how good QB1 was for the Bills.

The Bills were 7-for-11 on third down and between six and 13 yards. Allen was responsible for all seven conversions. All but one were out of structure. Either Allen was scrambling to buy time for a first down throw or just scrambling all the way to a first down by himself.

There were long periods where it seemed like Allen was going to carry the Bills to a win on his own. I was ticked at the roughing the passer call in overtime, but not because I disagreed with the ruling or what it meant for the outcome of the game. I wanted to see Allen face another third and long. Just to see what his next trick would be.

If the only benefit of the move to Brady is the rebirth of Josh Allen Supreme, then it’s been completely worth the move. This Josh Allen makes the Bills competitive against all 31 teams in the NFL. In fact, the number of teams who beat this Josh Allen probably doesn’t make it off one hand.

That doesn’t mean Allen was the only thing going right on offense. I thought the offensive line has a pretty good game against a difficult Eagles front four. Allen took only one sack (on a 3rd and 14) and seemed to have plenty of time more often than not.

The non-Allen run numbers were not superb (31 carries for 92 yards–not even three yards a carry), but the Bills did bulldoze Philly into a go-ahead fourth quarter TD almost entirely on the ground. I’ll skip the lengthy research and assume it’s been quite a long time since three consecutive first down runs all netted Buffalo another first down. Especially deep in the fourth quarter with everything on the line.

Gabe Davis had one of his fairly typical show up games with 100 yards and a score. Stefon Diggs did his thing. James Cook and Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir each created big gains with plus efficiency.

If Allen can scream “I think I’m bleeping back” against the Jets, the offense as a whole earned the right to follow suit this week. Emphasis on “think” because two games is a coincidence, not a trend, but the trends are trending back towards the elite producing Bills offense that was expected when the season began.

The mistakes remained limited for a second straight week, but the errors committed at the Linc Sunday were killer. Cook dropped a potential touchdown. Back to back third down false starts blew up a drive that had reached scoring range. There was one turnover that led to an Eagles TD.

And then there was the overtime miscue between Allen and Davis. For those that didn’t watch the post game interviews, the final offensive play of the night was what’s called an “option” route. Davis has the right to break in multiple directions based on which way the coverage is leaning. The hope is Allen reads the coverage the same way and his throw ends up where Davis is running.

Instead, Davis turned outside and Allen’s pass went inside. I asked Davis if it should be so simple to expect two players to read a complex coverage scheme the same (when it’s built to fool those players) amidst the heat of an all-out blitz in crunch time of a potentially season defining game.

“Yeah, it’s that simple. We’ve been running it for four years,” Davis said. “Mistakes happen. We both made a mistake on not being on the same page.”

Davis has every right to say “both” there. It’s impossible to discern for certain whether Davis or Allen made the wrong read. It’s very possible both deserve blame. The problem is Davis and Allen being on the wrong page happens with alarming regularity for the amount of time they have played together. The phantom intentional grounding was that type of mistake.

Football is a hard game and passing is the game’s most complex part, but for the purported number two receiver, connecting can’t be THAT hard.

Despite a few gaffes, the offense more than did its part. 500 yards and 34 points should be enough. It was not enough because, for the third time in six weeks, the Sean McDermott defense allowed an opponent to do everything it needed and wanted with the game on the line.

Disturbingly, the caliber of offense doesn’t matter. Whether it’s the trash group led by Mac Jones in New England, Russell Wilson’s middling offense in Denver or Jalen Hurts and the 10-1 Eagles, the Bills always end up allowing enough yards to get them beat.

The maddening part this week is that the very same defense gave up all of 96 yards and one touchdown through 35 minutes against the Eagles. The Bills then escorted the Eagles for 271 yards on 37 plays over the final 33 minutes. That’s over seven yards per play for, essentially, an entire half of football.

No one had an answer afterward for why closing out games has been such a problem. As with the offensive woes earlier this season, if the Bills knew the answer, it would have been fixed by now.

It’s easy to wonder first about the continued impact of the various major defensive injuries. Are the newer starters not yet understanding what’s required to make a game ending/winning play? Is the amount of communicating and effort necessary to keep the defense playing at its expected high level wearing players out enough to make them vulnerable late?

Maybe it’s just that backups are backups for a reason and when they replace starters, things get worse.

The Bills front four doesn’t have that friendly an excuse. Yes, the Von Miller return is progressing at a pace slow enough to get snails annoyed (he failed to crack the stat sheet for the sixth time in eight games). There’s still plenty of talent up front. Leonard Floyd was a terror early, but disappeared in winning time. Ed Oliver admitted he gets paid to do more closing games than he did in Philly.

Greg Rousseau had a killer series, but not much else. The rest of the defensive line combined for five tackles and nearly zero impact. McDermott is not getting the complementary football he needs from the part of the defense that’s not been bombarded with injuries and changes.

Whatever the individual quality that produces game winning or game ending plays, the Bills just don’t seem to have enough of it on defense. Not that it’s a real possibility anyway, but that’s likely not a problem another coordinator change would fix.

Losing to the Eagles doesn’t end the Bills’ playoff chances. Not by a longshot. Four wins in their final five games should be good enough to earn a wild card. Three wins even has a chance to get them in. What this loss does is further shrink Buffalo’s margin for error.

Dawkins said the Bills can use the extra time during their bye to think about how they can make a “positive push” over the final five weeks. Five more games out of Allen and the offense like the first two under Brady would be a big start. That unit playing at the level we saw in Philly is more than enough for Buffalo to get into the ring with anybody. They even should leave a few times with their hand raised.

There was plenty of reason to believe the Bills had enough to score a knockout against the Eagles. They had the Eagles down ten in the fourth quarter. They had a field goal lead with less than two minutes to play and in overtime.

Instead, this game became the latest example of the word that best describes the Bills’ 2023 season. A gut-punch.