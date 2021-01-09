Bills react to first playoff win in 25 years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– There was different energy inside the stadium today— after watching eight home games with no fans in the stands— it was amazing the difference just 6700 fans make. Of course, the team was glad they could deliver a win.

“It was amazing. Honestly, when I came out of the tunnel, I paused and I just looked around like ah man it feels good to have y’all back. I’m just happy for all of the young guys, all the new guys like Stefon Diggs, Zack Moss, Gabe Davis, all those young guys, T-Bass. All those guys that haven’t felt what it feels like to be part of this. They felt it today. I mean the 67-hundred that came, they showed out and they represented for the full capacity. I’m telling you they represented for full capacity today.” Dion Dawkins, Offensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills

“Want to thank the fans, man what an awesome day. I know not all the fans could be out there with us today, but we know you’re at home cheering for us and supporting us, but what an awesome day in terms of the fan support. Kyle leading us off with the opening video. and just a very special afternoon for everyone including everyone that roots for the Bills across the entire world.” Sean McDermott, Head Coach, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen threw for over 300 yards, 2 touchdowns, he also ran for a score. The biggest stat— he picked up his 1st postseason win.

When the season started the Bills had a banner inside their facility that said simply— Find a way. That’s exactly what they did to beat the Colts, it wasn’t always pretty. The defense gave up some big plays, the offense made some mistake but it’s the postseason and it all about finding a way.

“We found a way to win a close one. On the offensive side of the ball, there’s still some things we need to clean up, myself especially. A couple of protections here or there. Couple of times with the ball. I can’t take that sack-fumble late in the fourth quarter.” Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

“They’re probably the best defense we’ve played all year. They’ve got a great scheme and they do a good job of mixing it up. We started off with a lot of bad field position early. We just had to stay patient and figure it out. They’re a defense that makes you earn it so we have to be patient with this defense and glad we did enough today.” Cole Beasley, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills