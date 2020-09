(WIVB)–Welcome back to another edition of The Otto Zone. I won my game last week.

I picked the Bills to beat the Jets, but Otto is still looking for his first win of the season, as the Bills take on Miami this week.

So let’s see if he can get a win.

Otto is 0 and 1, I’m 1 and 0, and of course we’ll keep track of the results all season long.