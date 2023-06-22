ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans were hit with a timeout while trying to score tickets to the watch the Buffalo Bills play in London. Some fans waited hours in the online ticket queue Thursday, only to find out tickets are all sold out.

“I think it’s just frustrating,” said season ticket holder Linda Dorr.

“It definitely was a little crazy. We tried to get a couple extra and there was just nothing left. It was wild,” said Becca Fields-Poniskaitis, who’s from Western New York and now lives in London.

Fields-Poniskaitis had some luck when buying game tickets.

“It’s always crazy. I don’t think people back home understand there is a real appetite for the NFL here in London,” she said. “All six of us had anywhere from 30,000 in line to 400,000 in line all at the same time. So we were able to secure tickets for the group of us and a couple of the people we see at the backers bar.”

Bills fan and WNY native Dan Powers waited three hours online to get tickets to the Bills game in London. When it was finally his turn to buy tickets, he said only single seats were left.

That was more than Dorr was able to get.

“It was literally sold out in three minutes,” Dorr said.

Dorr is going to wait to buy tickets from a resale site, and is hoping prices drop as it gets closer to the game on Oct. 8.

“I think they’re going to go down, because this has happened before, you see it all the time with the Bills play off games,” she said. “Tickets go on sale and the prices are astronomical and three weeks before the game, nobody’s paying for them and prices are dropping. So we’ll sit and wait.”

Nick Giamusso with VIPTIX is reminding fans who are looking to buy resale, to pay attention to potential scammers.

“You got to be very very careful, if you’re not buying from a reputable ticket company,” he said. “Definitely do your homework. I would suggest using a credit card, never send any money via a cash app, PayPal, anything like that.”