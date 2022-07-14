BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans got the chance to meet legendary running back Thurman Thomas Thursday night.

A fantasy football draft was held at Big Ditch Brewing. The event helped raise money for the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation and the Buffalo Urban League.

He thanked the crowd for embracing him as a Western New Yorker.

“When I moved here back in 2007 you guys really accepted me as one of your own and I really appreciate it and my wife who is from Buffalo really appreciates it and my family,” Thomas said.

The Thurman Thomas Foundation runs a youth football camp and a scholarship program.