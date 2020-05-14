Thursday is anniversary of Pancho Billa’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Pancho Billa.

The Bills superfan, whose real name was Ezra Castro, lost his battle with cancer at age 40.

Although originally from El Paso, Pancho Billa’s love for the Buffalo Bills developed at a young age.

On Thursday night, his widowed companion Veronica will hold a vigil and a moment of silence on Facebook Live. It will take place at 10 p.m. EST.

