ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most of the Bills’ training camp appearances this year will be back at St. John Fisher College near Rochester, but on one particular evening, the team will be right here at home in Highmark Stadium.

According to the Bills, free tickets for the “Return of the Blue & Red” practice will be available for season ticket holders Thursday at 10 a.m. The general public will have a shot at getting them 24 hours later.

The “Return of the Blue & Red” practice will take place on August 5 at 5:30 p.m. That day, parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and the gates will open at 4. Parking is free.

More information on Bills training camp tickets can be found here.