Touch gloves, come out swinging

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will forever be linked. The Bills passed on drafting Mahomes in 2017 but landed their franchise quarterback one year later.

The ’17 draft-day trade between the Bills and Chiefs ended up being a win-win for both franchises. The comparisons started the day Allen landed in Buffalo and won’t go away anytime soon.

“It’s obviously pretty cool to be in that conversation with a player who’s won MVP and won a Super Bowl already,” Allen said. “He’s done all the major things that you wanna accomplish in your career and obviously he wants more too.”

Allen will have a chance to keep Mahomes from getting “more” on Sunday when the two faceoff in the postseason for a second straight year. The Chiefs quarterback was far superior in the AFC Championship game last year but Allen turned the tables in week 5 of the regular season. In the Bills win, Allen threw for over 300 yards, 3 touchdowns and ran for another score.

“He’s a tremendous player. I actually know him a little off the field as well, great dude,” Mahomes praised Allen. “They put a lot on his shoulders and he rises to the occasion. I mean he’s able to run the ball, he can throw the ball, he has the arm strength to throw it anywhere on the football field and he makes great decisions.”

Allen and Mahomes each tossed 5 touchdowns last weekend in their Wild Card wins and have people wondering if this rivalry could turn into Brady-Manning 2.0.

The stats and accomplishments by both have them among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL but Allen is still chasing one thing that Mahomes already has— a ring.