ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office announced updated traffic plans for the Bills-Bengals playoff game on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

Abbott Road:

The section of Abbott Road, in front of the stadium, will close to north and southbound traffic at 10 a.m. and remain closed until after the game.

Lots 2 and 3, and the Camper and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a.

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road):

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Route 20a, from Fieldhouse Drive to Route 219, will be two-lane, one-way eastbound traffic.

Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Mid County Drive:

Mid County Drive, which runs between Southwestern Boulevard and Milestrip Road, is closed post-game.

Stadium Lots:

All stadium lots open at 11 a.m.

Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of roadways for pedestrian safety.

According to the Sheriff, a couple inches of snow is predicted for Sunday. Snow plows will be clearing and treating the roadways. It is advised that drivers plan extra time to arrive at the stadium and operate a safe distance from plows.

For the latest 4Warn Weather Forecast, click here.

The Sheriff suggests all stadium guests review stadium maps and locate the best lot in which to park and which gate to enter. For a map of Highmark Stadium, click here.