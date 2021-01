LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In will provide a chance for fans to watch the Buffalo Bills while socially distanced this weekend.

On the Lockport venue’s Twitter page is a message that reads “Free big screen sports event on Saturday, January 16! Gate opens at 6, kickoff is at 8:15!”

This tweet was posted on Sunday night.

