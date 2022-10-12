Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to the practice field on Wednesday but will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Prior to practice, Sean McDermott announced the team has opened the 21-day practice window for White to be activated from the PUP list.

“We’re excited for him to be out there,” McDermott said. “It’s one practice at a time and it’s really one play at a time in practice.”

White suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving in New Orleans.