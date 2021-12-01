Tre White thanks Bills Mafia for Food Bank donations – $108,000 and counting

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) gestures toward fans during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SHREVEPORT, La. (WIVB) — After Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the team’s Thanksgiving Day victory over the New Orleans Saints, BillsMafiaBabes on Twitter encouraged Bills Mafia to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana (FBNWLA) in White’s name. Most did so in $27 increments, as an homage to the number White wears on his jersey.

“I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for my hometown,” White said via his agent Clinton Reyes. “It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way, by giving back to my community.”

This one hurts. It hurts a LOT. What better way to show you love for our CB1 than to honor him on this giving Tuesday by giving to @FoodBankofNWLA in his name. We did. Let’s continue to make a silver lining, #BillsMafia https://t.co/yk4GPMnopk — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) November 30, 2021

Martha Marak, Exexutive Director for FBNWLA thanked White and the Bills Mafia Babes for their generosity and support.

“These donations come at a time when food insecurity for our neighbors is high and our food inventory is low,” she said. “With the Food Bank’s resources, we will turn every $1 donated into $10 in food value… As it stands currently, the donations will provide $1,083,590 worth of food value — a number we are so grateful for. We look forward to continuing the fight to end hunger together.”