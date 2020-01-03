Tre’Davious White named 1st team All-Pro

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) intercepts a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges pass intended for Diontae Johnson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is a 1st team All-Pro selection. In his 3rd season, White has developed into an elite defensive back.

Tre’Davious finished the regular season with 6 interceptions and did not allow a touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, White is the first player to finish with both of those stats since the 2005 season.

White is the first Bills player since 2014 (Mario Williams and Marcel Dareus) to be named to the first team.

Former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore was the other 1st team cornerback and was a unanimous selection, receiving all 50 votes. Tre’ White picked up 28 of 50 1st team votes.

Tre’Davious was the Bills 1st round draft pick in 2017.