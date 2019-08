Mitch Morse’s status continues to be the center of attention at One Bills Drive. The offensive lineman took anther positive step on Monday when he participated in the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

“There’s always work to be done but having Mitch back is obviously great for us as an offense,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “The knowledge that he brings, the communication, the leadership that he brings. It’s just fun to have him out there again.”