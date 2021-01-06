VIDEO: Long line forms as Bills fans prepare for COVID testing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The line was long as COVID-19 testing began for Bills fans hoping to see this weekend’s playoff game in-person.

Testing is taking place in Lot 4 of the Bills Stadium parking lot from 6:30-9 a.m. It’s required for anyone planning to attend the Bills-Colts playoff game in Orchard Park this Saturday.

The video above shows just how long the line was at 6:30 a.m., as testing began. The one below shows the scene around 7 a.m.

