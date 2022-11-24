DETROIT (WIVB) — Bills star pass rusher Von Miller was carted to the locker room and later ruled out with a knee injury for the rest of the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

While rushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter, it appeared Miller’s leg was twisted before he was rolled up on by an offensive lineman. He walked off the field under his own power before getting looked at for an extended period of time in the medical tent on the sideline.

With Miller’s injury, the Bills are left with just three healthy defensive ends to finish the game against Detroit.

Miller has been a force on Buffalo’s defensive line this season, earning the “closer” moniker and leading the team with eight sacks. This past offseason, the Bills signed Miller, 33, to a six-year, $120 million contract.

There is currently no word on the severity of Miller’s injury.