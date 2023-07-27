PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Von Miller is trusting the process in his second training camp with the Bills. Eager to take the final steps in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery, the star pass rusher is exercising patience.

“I just want to get back on the field at a point where I’m super confident, where I feel really really good and where I can contribute to this team,” Miller said Wednesday after being placed on the active/physically unable to perform list to begin training camp. “It doesn’t make any sense to just try to fight be out there just to prove a point.”

The 34-year-old Miller had surgery in December to repair a torn ACL in his right knee sustained during the Bills win on Thanksgiving in Detroit. Having returned for the opening game in 2014 after undergoing ACL surgery at the end of the previous season, Miller had projected a similar return timeline throughout this offseason. He did not wear a knee brace and moved fluidly while watching organized team activities in the spring, and declared himself “ready to go” for training camp in June.

“I was hoping to be able to avoid the PUP list, but hey, it is what it is,” Miller said following the Bills’ first training camp practice at St. John Fisher University. “There were some things that I feel comfortable with, some things that I didn’t feel comfortable with. We still got a lot of time.”

Placing Miller on PUP at the onset of training camp, along with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and special teams performer Tyler Matakevich, allows the Bills to make a similar move when the regular season begins if the injured players are not quite ready for the Sept. 12 opener.

General manager Brandon Beane said the injured players will be evaluated daily. Each could be activated before the end of training camp, but the Bills will exercise caution.

“Once you start feeling like you’re ramping up, if you’re going to take him off PUP, you’re feeling like, hey, this guy is going to play in the first three or four weeks of the season,” Beane said. “So, we want to be smart with that. If we feel like, ‘hey, we don’t think he’s going to be ready until game four, game five, game six, then that helps us save a roster spot.”

Beane called Miller a “genetic freak” and said there have been no setbacks in his rehabilitation. Beane appeared confident that last year’s marquee acquisition will be available when the Bills need him most.

“I know Von didn’t want to start on PUP, but we knew PUP for a long time,” Beane said. “But that’s the competitor in him. We want to make sure he’s ready for the long haul. We don’t want to rush him too much.”

Miller initially projected a return by Week 6 at the latest, and later revised his projection to be back on the field by the opening game.

“That’s still the plan. If it’s early then I’ll be happy about it, if it’s later than I’ll be happy about that as well,” Miller said. “It doesn’t make any sense to just try to fight be out there just to prove a point.”

*** Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Born in Western New York, he has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in the region for publications including The Associated Press, Buffalo News and Niagara Gazette since 2005. Read more of his work here.

News 4 Buffalo sports intern Louie Genovese contributed to this report.