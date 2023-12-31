ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defensive end Von Miller is inactive for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Miller, one of Buffalo’s defensive captains, has participated in the past 11 games after being activated from the physically unable to perform list. The 34-year-old Miller has been slow to regain his All-Pro form, over a year since having surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

With A.J. Epenesa returning after missing the past two games with a knee injury, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones returning from injured reserve, the Bills have nine defensive linemen on the 48-man game day roster.

Linval Joseph, signed midseason to fortify the defensive line, is not active against the Patriots, along with safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Kaiir Elam, and offensive lineman Alec Anderson.

Miller, the NFL’s active leader in sacks acknowledged this week that he is still being slowed by the injury. He’s been credited with three tackles and three quarterback hits in 11 games. Miller is also facing allegations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend after turning himself in to police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller denied the allegations by calling them “100% false” and “blown out of proportion” in speaking publicly on Thursday for the first time being arrested.

*** Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

The Associated Press contributed.