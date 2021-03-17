Wallace returns to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills passed on tendering Levi Wallace as a free agent but he wasn’t on the open market long.

Wallace and the team agreed to a 1-year on Wednesday night.

The Bills cornerback started 12 regular season games last season, finishing with 2 interceptions and 48 tackles.

Wallace joined the Bills in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and has started 35 regular-season games for one of the top defenses in the league.

