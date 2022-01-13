Watch: A special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live gets your prepped for Bills-Patriots at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Kickoff Live team brings you a special episode at 7 p.m. tonight to preview the Bills-Patriots Wild Card game.
The Bills are 4-point favorites in the game after splitting the season series. Temperatures Saturday night are expected to be near 0.
The BKL team will discuss keys to the game, what the Bills are doing to prepare for the cold, and much more. You can watch live in the video player above or on WIVB (Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will air on the CW23).
News 4 has several Bills shows Saturday to get you prepared for the game, starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 5 p.m. that features interviews with several of your favorite Bills fans, including Bill Fichtner, Luke Russert, Summer Sanders and more. All of them will be streamed on WIVB.com (except for the game).
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.