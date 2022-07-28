PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’ve probably seen the videos — a person is asked the question “What do you do for a living?” by someone behind a camera.
This week at training camp, the Buffalo Bills were asked that question, resulting in some pretty outlandish answers.
Hear what some of the players jokingly claim to do for a living in the video above
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.