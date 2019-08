BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - As the injuries continue to mount on the offensive line, head coach Sean McDermott knows it complicates being able to continuity heading into the first preseason games and ultimately the regular season.

“That’s the challenge,” he said Monday morning ahead of practice at St. John Fisher College. “That was the challenge back in the spring, but we will find a way. That’s what we are here for and all we can do is build continuity with the guys we’ve got that are out there. The guys that aren’t out there need to continue to control what they can control and that’s to get healthy and get out there as soon as they can.”