BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- After spending a week in the heat down in the Carolina's the Bills had a bit of a scaled back practice in Orchard Park, with players going through drills in t-shirts and shorts on Sunday.

And, as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming year, the third preseason game is typically the dress rehearsal for the regular season and the Bills are still trying to solidify their starting offensive line.