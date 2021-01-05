WATCH: Buffalo History Museum’s Greg Tranter discusses virtual “breakfast tailgate” happening this weekend

Buffalo Bills

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, we were joined by the Buffalo History Museum’s Greg Tranter, who serves as president of the museum’s Board of Managers.

This Saturday, the museum will be hosting a virtual “breakfast tailgate” with former Bills kicker Steve Christie.

It will take place at 10 a.m. To register for the Zoom event, click/tap here.

Hear more about the upcoming event in our interview with Tranter in the video above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss