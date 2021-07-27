Watch: Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Bills Training Camp Preview is tonight at 7 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The most highly anticipated Buffalo Bills season in more than 25 years kicks off Wednesday when the team opens training camp at Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Kickoff Live team will get you ready with our Training Camp Preview tonight at 7 p.m.

The show will be broadcast live on News 4 and streamed on this page at 7 p.m.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak will be joined by WROC’s Thad Brown, WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio and Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino to discuss how the Bills can get to the next level, camp battles to watch, breakthrough players and more.

The Bills’ training camp schedule is below: