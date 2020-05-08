WATCH: Josh Reed talks Bills schedule on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - It'll be a battle of two 2018 first-round quarterbacks in week one as the Bills host the Jets to kickoff the 2020 season. Josh Allen and Sam Darnold will meet for the fourth time in their careers with this matchup.

Allen is 1-2 against Darnold so far but the two have plenty of time to boost their records against each other as they meet twice a year. It should be the fifth time they'll face each other but they both missed the same game that would have been their first meeting back in 2018 at MetLife Stadium.