West Seneca native and former UB OL Evin Ksiezarczyk signs with Bills

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have another western New Yorker in their ranks.

Former UB offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk was signed to the Bills’ practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

Originally from West Seneca, this isn’t Ksiezarczyk’s first NFL team. Previously, the 24-year-old spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team.

He was released from Washington’s practice squad last month.