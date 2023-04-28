BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills traded up two spots to No. 25 during the first round of the NFL Draft to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid on Thursday night.

Kincaid is a 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end touted by draft analysts as a talented pass catcher with strong hands and quality route running. He is still developing as a blocker and has some injury concerns, but looks poised to slot in alongside Dawson Knox and provide Buffalo’s offense with another weapon.

Here’s how a few draft analysts from various media outlets graded the Bills’ pick soon after it was announced.

Grade: B+

“Josh Allen needed another talent in the passing game, and Kincaid gives it to him. Working in combination with Dawson Knox, Kincaid has a good frame, large hands and is a tremendous pass catcher. At this point in his career, Kincaid is more effective as a pass receiver than a full-service tight end.”

Grade: A

“Technically, he’s a tight end. But he’s at his best when working as a detached option. His catch radius and toughness over the middle of the field cannot be questioned. Josh Allen should be one of the happiest guys in the league right now based on what the Bills accomplished in the first round.”

Grade: C

“This is a strange pick when you consider they have Dawson Knox and have a few more pressing needs. Kincaid is a good player, but the position doesn’t make sense and they traded up to get him.”

Grade: Elite

“The Bills make a small jump to land the premier pass-catching tight end in the draft in Kincaid. This is a huge value pick for the 10th overall player on the PFF big board. Kincaid was the focal point of the Utah offense and led all players at the position with a 91.8 PFF receiving grade in 2022.”

Grade: C

“This one feels like a bit of a weird pick for Buffalo. Kincaid should play a similar role to Dawson Knox, who is still locked in on the Bills roster for at least the next two seasons. Perhaps they have a different idea in mind for how this duo will play together, but right now it looks a bit crowded. Kincaid is a stud, at least. It’s not a reach in terms of talent.”