ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released traffic information for before and after the Bills’ “Return of the Blue and Red” practice at Highmark Stadium.

Tickets for the hometown practice were no longer available as of July 28. Here’s what you need to know about getting there and leaving:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 2 p.m.

The section of the road will remain closed until after the practice

Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of the practice, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

Lots open to the public will be: 1, Lot 2 ADA, 3, 4, 5, Lot 6 ADA, Lot 6 preferred, and Lot 7

All stadium lots open at 3 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Information on the stadium and parking lots can be found here.