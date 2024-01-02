MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WIVB) — Are you planning a trip to watch the Buffalo Bills fight for a spot in the playoffs?

For those looking to make a weekend out of watching the Bills play the Miami Dolphins on the latter’s home field, there are options.

A search through travel websites Kayak and Expedia shows round-trip options for Saturday through Monday, but even at the cheapest prices, you can expect to shell out hundreds.

The cheapest flight found in that timeframe on Kayak is $569, while Expedia’s is $411.

A look through hotel options on Expedia shows $414/night (or $936 for two nights) at the SpringHill Suites roughly 3.5 miles from Hard Rock Stadium. A Quality Inn about another mile out can get you in for $161/night.

Additionally, there’s a hostel-like shared room available about 4.3 miles away for dirt cheap — $35 per night. A full list of options on Expedia can be found here.

The cheapest car option found, according to Expedia, is $32/day or $64 total.

Sunday’s Bills game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and remaining tickets, according to Ticketmaster, are currently going for $285 to $30,000.

The Bills are going in 10-6, while Miami is 11-5.

