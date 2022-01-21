BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been roughly a year since we made a bet with our friends at Kansas City’s WDAF, but now the time has come to do it again.
The Bills lost to the Chiefs in 2021’s AFC Championship game, but we’re hoping to avoid a repeat performance when the teams collide in this weekend’s playoffs matchup.
So, News 4 has challenged our colleagues in Missouri to a friendly wager. Hear what’s at stake this time in the video above.
Buffalo Bills
- Giants hire Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as general manager
- Nelly to headline halftime of Bills-Chiefs game
- What’s on the line during this year’s bet with our Kansas City sister station?
- N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM
- Kansas City’s “Taps on Main” isn’t shy about Bills pride
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.