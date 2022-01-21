What’s on the line during this year’s bet with our Kansas City sister station?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been roughly a year since we made a bet with our friends at Kansas City’s WDAF, but now the time has come to do it again.

The Bills lost to the Chiefs in 2021’s AFC Championship game, but we’re hoping to avoid a repeat performance when the teams collide in this weekend’s playoffs matchup.

So, News 4 has challenged our colleagues in Missouri to a friendly wager. Hear what’s at stake this time in the video above.

