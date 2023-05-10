BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re planning to hop across the pond for the upcoming Bills game in London this Fall, it’s time to start making plans.

AAA’s Elizabeth Carey said the demand for international travel is up 200% compared to last year, with London up 300%.

Carey recommended travelers grab good travel opportunities as they come because they might be limited.

Another thing to consider is your passport. Is it up to date? Do you have one? Carey told News 4 there’s a huge backlog on passport processing right now, with about 500 applications coming in every week. You’ll need about three months before it’s ready.

The Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8. The 9:30 a.m. (EST) game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Other games happening overseas next season include the following:

October 1: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London)

October 15: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

November 5: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt)

November 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt)