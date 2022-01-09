Where to watch the Bills’ first playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will be playing either the Patriots or Chargers next Saturday in their Wild Card round matchup at 8:15 p.m. on CBS.

The Bills clinched the postseason after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 and took the AFC East, locking up the three seed with a win against the Jets in Week 18. This is the Bills’ fourth playoff appearance in the past five years and second straight division championship.

Should the Raiders win Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bills will face the Patriots. Buffalo split its matchups with New England in the regular season, losing 14-10 on Monday night at home Week 13 and then winning 33-21 on the road in Week 16.

If the Chargers win the primetime matchup with Las Vegas, they will take the 6 seed and face the Bills next weekend. Buffalo did not play Los Angeles this season. The last time the teams played, Buffalo walked away with the win in the only matchup with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert at their respective helms.

Bills fans can get ready for the game Thursday during a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live at 7 p.m. The show will be streamed live on the website and aired on WIVB.