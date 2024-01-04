MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WIVB) — So much is riding on the final week of the NFL’s regular season, with several teams already in the playoff picture.

One of the teams still fighting for a spot is the Buffalo Bills, who are 10-6. Up next, they’re playing the 11-5 Miami Dolphins, who have already managed to clinch their place in the postseason.

As the Bills travel to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, who on defense needs to have the biggest impact to push both teams to 11-6?

Ed Oliver

Rasul Douglas

Leonard Floyd

Terrel Bernard

Vote in our latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here and see the final results this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB. The Bills-Dolphins game will follow that night at 8:20 p.m.

Click/tap here to find out how you can watch it.