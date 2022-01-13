Bills-Patriots Wild Card ticket prices dropping like Saturday’s temperature

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With temperatures during Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots forecast to be in the single digits, ticket prices have dropped about 70% in just three days.

On Monday, the cheapest seat available would have cost about $110. On Thursday afternoon, plenty of nosebleed seats were available on the secondary market for about $30.

“The cold is the biggest of the reasons,” explained Nick Giammusso, President and CEO of VIP Tix.

Giammusso estimated this game would typically cost at least $150-175 to attend. While he believes Canadian border restrictions and the vaccine mandate at the stadium are more minor reasons, the ticketing expert says the weather is driving a surge of tickets into the secondary market.

“I think prices are going to drop further,” Giammusso said. “There are a lot of sellers out there. There’s more sellers than there are buyers.”

“I think especially for the better seats,” he added. “Right now you can get a 50-yard line seat on the Bills side for about $175 and $200. I think those seats are going to drop down.”

Giammusso estimated there are about 4,500 seats available to be had. But he expects to see a packed stadium.

“I think there are a lot of people that are selling their seats. If they don’t sell them, they’re going to go,” he said. “I expect it to be a full crowd. I expect it to be a sellout.”