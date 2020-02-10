Will Bills add elite wide receiver?

The Bills wide receivers were much better last year than in Josh Allen’s first season. The impact of John Brown and Cole Beasley was clear but the bills quarterback still needs a true number 1 receiver.

Adding an elite playmaker through free agency is one option. The Bills have enough cap space to sign any player that becomes available.

Amari Cooper is the top free agent and will command a contract that matches. There’s a chance the Cowboys will slap the franchise tag on the 25-year-old and keep him from hitting free-agency. It’s hard to imagine a scenario that puts Cooper in a Bills uniform.

AJ Green could be a more likely target for the Bills. Early in this career, Green was considered one of the best wide outs in the league but he’s struggled with injuries the past few seasons and missed all of 2019. Green will likely get a short-term contract that includes performance incentives. The veteran free agent will turn 32 prior to this season, joining a playoff contender could be top priority at this stage of his career.

Could the Bills trade for a number 1 wide receiver? Mike Evans’ name was floated around at the trade deadline last season and Tampa Bay looks to have a wealth of talent at wide out, including Chris Godwin who led the Bucs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns last season. Any trade for Evans would likely start with the Bills 22nd overall pick and other selections. Evans had 67 receptions, 1,157 yards, and 8 touchdowns last season. He’s only 26-years-old and is under contract for four more seasons. In my opinion, this would be the perfect situation.

The most likely scenario, the Bills add a wide receiver in the draft and hope he develops into an elite talent. This is considered to be a very deep and talented draft class for wide outs. At 22, the Bills pick is outside the range of players most consider the top 3 wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy). Clemson’s Tee Higgins looks to be an ideal fit. Higgins had 59 catches last season for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has great size(6’4″, 215) and would make a great complement to the smaller Cole Beasley and John Brown. Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault is another name to keep an eye on. Shenault has great size and became a terrific playmaker for— the BUFFALOES— of all teams.