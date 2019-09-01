Williams & Wade headline Bills practice squad players

Buffalo Bills’ Christian Wade, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wide receiver Duke Williams and running back Christian were among the seven players re-signed by the Bills and placed on the practice squad the team announced on Sunday.

Beane: "Crossing my fingers" on getting Duke Williams back on the #Bills practice squad @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) September 1, 2019

Wade, who was awarded to the Bills as a part of the International Pathway Program, and dazzled in the preseason.

The Bills are using an exemption spot for Wade, who will not be eligible to activated to the roster for the 2019-2020 season.

Defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and former UB corner back Cam Lewis were also among those added to the team’s practice squad.