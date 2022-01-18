With Bills tickets in high demand, fans planning to head to Kansas City should act quickly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Any Bills fans still trying to go to the game in Kansas City on Sunday should move quickly.

Tickets are in high demand and flight prices will only go up as the game gets closer.

As the Bills put more points on the board against the Patriots Saturday night, ticket prices for the divisional round in Kansas City, not even set at the time, started climbing.

“If Buffalo’s in the game, they know their fans are gonna show up and that’s what we saw as I’m watching the Bills game and I noticed Kansas City prices going higher and higher every time the Bills seemed to score,” said Nick Giammusso, CEO of VIP Tix.

The demand has only gone up since then.

Giammusso said there were originally 5,000 tickets available in the secondary market. Now there are less than 3,000, going for $150 and up.

“We’re starting to see less and less tickets into the market that are out there so that probably just means prices are gonna rise as we get closer to the game.”

Once fans have the tickets, they’ll have to decide how to get there.

“There’s no direct flights out of the Buffalo airport, so you definitely have to have a connection but they started at $450 and they go up from there. Also I should point out we do know Bills Mafia are scooping up these tickets because it shows that some Southwest flights have sold out compared to yesterday,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of PR and corporate communications for AAA.

Carey said hotels near the airport are cheapest, some under $100 per night.

You’ll pay more downtown but you’ll be closer to the stadium and can avoid having to rent a car.

Another way to bring your trip tab down: drive.

“If you’re looking at the flights saying, ‘ouch, that’s a little too much money’ you could drive. It is 971 miles from Highmark Stadium to Arrowhead Stadium so it is doable if you have time on your hands. It’ll take you more than 14 hours to get there but if you think about the price of gas, round trip gas is gonna be just over $200 so that’s less than a one way ticket.”

If you do plan to fly, she recommends leaving Friday or Saturday night to give yourself plenty of time in case of delays.

AAA also has a Kansas City travel guide for the extra time you’re not at the game.