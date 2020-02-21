WIVB-TV now the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB-TV and the Buffalo Bills announced a multi-year agreement to make News 4 Buffalo the “Official Broadcast Station of the Buffalo Bills”, beginning Friday.

As part of the agreement, News 4 will broadcast Bills preseason games and has acquired exclusive rights to Bills programming, including The Sean McDermott Show.

We are very excited to partner with the Buffalo Bills as it will allow us to expand upon our coverage year-round in bringing our community even greater access to the team and stories they demand. “Our promise is to provide the best coverage to the best fans in the NFL and this agreement helps us fulfill that promise. Brien Kennedy, Vice President and General Manager, WIVB-TV

The addition of WIVB completes our goal of reaching as many Bills fans as possible across the state and in parts of Pennsylvania. “Thanks to our partnership with Nexstar, fans in more than 2.2 million homes can watch Bills preseason games and exclusive content. Mark Preisler, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s Executive Vice President of Media and Content

Additionally, the agreement is part of a larger one between the Bills and nine Nexstar Media Group stations across New York State and Pennsylvania.