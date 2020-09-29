Wyoming has second greatest Bills following, based on Twitter data

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some geotagged Twitter data involving the Buffalo Bills fanbase may surprise you.

Bet Online shared a list of the top 10 Bills-supporting states, based on information collected through Twitter.

They say more than 70,000 tweets using hashtags like #gobills, #letsgobills and #billsmafia were tracked.

It’s not shocking that New York showed the greatest amount of support for the Orchard Park-based team. But Wyoming at number two? Here’s the whole list, showing where people are using Bills-centric hashtags the most:

1. New York

2. Wyoming

3. Vermont

4. North Carolina

5. Florida

6. Connecticut

7. Colorado

8. South Carolina

9. Iowa

10. West Virginia

The Bills have made an impact as the NFL season continues to unfold, winning all three of their first games.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.